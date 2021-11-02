Shillong Lottery Result 2 November: Winning numbers for first, second round to be declared today; here’s how, where to check

Shillong Teer is a widely played archery-based lottery across the state of Meghalaya. This lottery is organised from Monday to Saturday by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a consortium of 12 archery clubs. Sunday is a public holiday and most people visit the church on this day. Shillong Teer is a legal lottery game governed by the rules of the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982. Those who want to participate in this lottery can purchase the tickets from any authorised lottery shop in the state.

Winning numbers for this lottery are declared at 4pm and 5pm for the first and the second rounds on weekdays on the official Meghalaya Teer website – meghalayateer.com. Winning numbers for November 1 were 54 in the first round and 29 in the second round respectively.

Winners of this lottery are declared on the basis of the number of arrows shot in the first and the second rounds. 50 participants are allowed to shoot not more than 30 arrows in the first round and maximum 20 arrows in the second round. Participants are expected to complete each round of shooting in less than 2 minutes.

Those participating in Shillong Teer will have to guess the correct number of arrows shot in either of the two rounds or both the rounds. Participant who guesses the number for the first round correctly bags Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet and the winner of the second round gets Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet.

Participant who guesses the numbers for both the rounds correctly scores a forecast. In the event of a forecast, the winner gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 bet.

