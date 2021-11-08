Shillong Lottery Result 8 November first and second round numbers timings; how, where to check

Shillong Teer is an extremely popular lottery played in the state of Meghalaya. The archery-based lottery is organised from Monday to Saturday as Sunday is a public holiday. This lottery is organised at the Polo Ground in Shillong by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a group of 12 archery clubs. The Shillong Teer is a legal lottery governed by the rules of the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982. Those who want to participate can purchase the tickets for this lottery from any authorised shop in the state.

Winning numbers are declared at 4pm and 5pm for the first and the second round on weekdays. Those who participated in this lottery can visit the official Meghalaya Teer website – meghalayateer.com to check the results. Winning numbers were 22 and 56 for the first and the second rounds respectively on November 6.

Securing big wins in the Shillong Teer is not as easy as it seems. Participants have to guess the correct number of arrows shot in either of the two rounds or both the rounds. 50 participants can shoot not more than 30 arrows in the first round and maximum 20 arrows in the second round. Participants have to complete each round of shooting in less than 2 minutes.

Participant who guesses the number for the first round correctly bags Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet and the winner of the second round gets Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet. The participant who manages to guess the numbers for both the rounds correctly scores a forecast. Winner gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 bet in case of a forecast.

