Shillong Lottery Result July 22: Check Shillong Teer games result on official website, timings

Meghalaya is one of the thirteen states allowed to conduct lottery legally in India. Shillong Teer is an extremely popular archery-based lottery played in Meghalaya. The game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association-- a consortium of 12 archery clubs from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground. Sunday is a public holiday and people visit the church on this day. The Shillong Teer is governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982. Those interested in participating in the Shillong Teer lottery can buy tickets from Rs 1 to Rs 100.

All those who tried their luck in this lottery can check the results on the official Shillong Teer website—meghalayateer.com. Winning numbers for the first and the second round of this lottery will be announced on the official website at 04:15 pm and 05:15 pm respectively.

Winners of this lottery are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot. Total 50 archers are allowed to shoot maximum 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round.

Those who win in this lottery can bag massive cash prizes. The winner of the first round gets Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet while the winner of the second round bags Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet. In case a participant makes the correct guesses in both rounds, they score a forecast. A participant can bag Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 bet in case of a forecast.

