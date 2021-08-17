Shillong Lottery Result: Shillong Teer Result August 17; how, where to check, other details

Shillong Teer is an extremely popular archery-based lottery played across Meghalaya. This game is organised from Monday to Saturday by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association—a group of 12 archery clubs at the Polo Ground. Sunday is a public holiday and most people usually visit the Church on this day. This archery-based lottery is governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982. All those who want to try their luck in this lottery can buy tickets from state-authorised lottery shops set up across Meghalaya at a cost of Re 1 to Rs 100. Those who participated in this lottery can check the results at the official Meghalaya Teer website-- meghalayateer.com.

Results for the first round are declared at 4:15 pm whereas the results for the second round are declared at 4:45 pm. Winners of this lottery are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in both the rounds. Not more than 50 archers are allowed to shoot maximum 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round.

Those who score big wins in this lottery bag massive cash prizes. The winner of the first round gets Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet whereas the winner in the second round gets Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet. If a participant manages to make correct guesses in both the rounds, it is known as a forecast. A participant gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 bet in a forecast.

