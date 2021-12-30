Shillong Lottery Result today 30 December: Here’s where, when to check first, second round numbers

Shillong Teer is an extremely popular archery-based lottery played in the state of Meghalaya. This archery-based lottery is played from Monday to Saturday at Polo Ground in Shillong. This game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a consortium of 12 archery clubs. The Shillong Teer is a legal lottery game under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982. Those who want to participate in this lottery can purchase the tickets at a cost of Re 1 to Rs 100 from any authorised lottery shop across the state between 10 am to 3:30 pm.

In order to score big wins in this lottery, participants need to guess the correct number of arrows shot in each or both the rounds. Each player is allowed to shoot maximum 30 arrows in the first round and not more than 20 arrows in the second round. Each round of shooting can be completed within 2 minutes.

One can check the winning numbers on the official Meghalaya Teer website – meghalayateer.com to check the winning numbers. Winning numbers for today can be checked at 4 pm and 5 pm respectively. Winning numbers for December 29 are 11 (first round) and 92 (second round) respectively.

Participants can bag massive cash prizes. The participant who guesses the correct number for the first round gets Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet while the one who manages to guess the number for the second round gets Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet. The participant who guesses the numbers for both the rounds correctly scores a forecast and bags Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 bet.

