Shillong Lottery Result 28 December numbers timings; Where, when to check online 

Popular archery-based Shillong Teer lottery is played inside Meghalaya from Monday to Saturday at Polo Ground in Shillong. This game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a group of 12 archery clubs. Shillong Teer is a legal lottery game which is governed by the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982. Those wanting to participate in this lottery can buy the tickets at a cost of Re 1 to Rs 100 from any authorised lottery shop across the state between 10 am to 3:30 pm.

Participants have to guess the correct number of arrows shot in each or both the rounds. Each player is allowed to shoot not more than 30 arrows in the first round and maximum 20 arrows in the second round. Each round of shooting has to be completed within 2 minutes.

One can check the winning numbers on the official Meghalaya website—meghalayateer.com to check winning numbers. Winning numbers for the first and the second rounds can be checked at 4 pm and 5 pm respectively. Numbers for today will be updated soon.

Participant who guesses the number for the first round correctly gets Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet whereas the one who manages to guess the number for the second round correctly gets Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet.

Participant who guesses the numbers for both the rounds correctly gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 bet and scores a forecast. Apart from Shillong Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and Ladrymbai Teer are other popular archery-based lotteries played in Meghalaya.

