Shillong Lottery Result 29 December first, second round numbers to be announced today; where, when to check online

Shillong Teer result: Shillong Lottery Result Today 29 December: First and second round number to be announced today. Check the results at the official Meghalaya Teer website -- meghalayateer.com.

Numbers for the first and the second rounds can be checked at 4 pm and 5 pm respectively Numbers for the first and the second rounds can be checked at 4 pm and 5 pm respectively

Popular archery-based lottery Shillong Teer lottery is organised in the state of Meghalaya. This is a legal lottery game under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982. Shillong Teer is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a group of 12 archery clubs. Those who want to participate in this lottery can buy the tickets at a cost of Re 1 to Rs 100 from any authorised lottery shop across Meghalaya between 10 am to 3:30 pm. 

Participants can also check the winning numbers on the official website of Meghalaya Teer – meghalayateer.com. Numbers for the first and the second rounds can be checked at 4 pm and 5 pm respectively. Numbers for today will be updated soon. 

To score big wins in this lottery, participants need to guess the correct number of arrows shot in each or both the rounds. Each player is allowed to shoot not more than 30 arrows in the first round and maximum 20 arrows in the second round. Each round of shooting has to be completed within 2 minutes. 

The participant who figures out the number for the first round correctly gets Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet whereas the one who manages to guess the number for the second round correctly gets Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet. Participant who guesses the numbers for both the rounds correctly gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 bet and scores a forecast. Besides Shillong Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and Ladrymbai Teer are other popular archery-based lotteries played in the state. 

