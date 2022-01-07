Shillong Lottery Result Today 7 January; Check first, second round numbers

Shillong Teer is a popular archery-based lottery played inside Meghalaya. This lottery is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association and is played from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong.

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association is a group of 12 archery clubs. The Shillong Teer lottery is a legal lottery and it is governed under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982. All those wanting to participate in this lottery can buy the tickets at a cost of Rs 1 to Rs 100 from any authorised lottery shop in Meghalaya between 10 am to 3:30 pm.



Participants can check the winning numbers for this lottery on the official Meghalaya Teer website – meghalayateer.com. Numbers for the first and the second round will be announced at 4pm and 5pm on weekdays respectively. Numbers for today will be announced soon.



In order to secure big wins in this lottery, participants have to guess the correct number of arrows shot in either of the two or both the rounds. Players are allowed to shoot not more than 30 arrows in the first round and maximum 20 arrows in the second round. Each round of shooting has to be completed within two minutes.



Participants can win massive cash prizes on guessing the correct numbers for either of the two or both the rounds. In case a participant guesses the number for the first round correctly, he/she bags Rs 80 for every Rs 1 bet and the one who manages to guess the number for the second round correctly gets Rs 60 for every Rs 1 bet. The participant who guesses the numbers for both the rounds correctly scores a forecast and bags Rs 4,000 for every Rs 1 bet.



