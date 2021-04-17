Shillong Teer result 17 April: Shillong Teer Day Target Numbers; first and second round

Shillong Teer is an extremely popular lottery played in Meghalaya. This lottery is played from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong. This game is not played on Sunday as it is a public holiday and most people attend church prayers on this day. This game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a consortium of 12 archery clubs. Shillong Teer is a legal lottery game governed by the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982.

How is Shillong Teer lottery played

50 archers are allowed to shoot 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round. Target caught has to be between 61cm-102cm in height and 66cm-127cm in circumference. Distance between the target and the shooter has to be between 15.21 meters-30.48 meters.

Shillong Teer lottery prices

Those who participated in this lottery can bag Rs 80 for every Re 1 spent on a number in the first round. In the second round, a participant gets Rs 60 for every Re 1 spent on a number. A 'forecast' happens when a participant manages to predict numbers for both rounds successfully. Winner gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 spent on a number in case of a forecast.

Shillong Teer lottery result updates

All those who tried their luck in the Shillong Teer lottery can check the results at the official Meghalaya Teer website-- meghalayateer.com.

Winning numbers for today will be updated on the site soon.

Archery-based lotteries played in Meghalaya

Besides Shillong Teer, these archery-based lotteries are also popular in Meghalaya

Jowai Teer

Khanapara Teer

Ladrymbai Teer

