Shillong teer result today, April 14; Jowai Meghalaya teer result: Timing, 1st round, 2nd round updates

Shillong Teer is an extremely popular lottery game in Meghalaya. Unlike a regular lottery, the results for this one are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot.

This game is played between Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong. This archery-based lottery is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a group of 12 archery clubs. The Shillong Teer is a legal lottery game governed by the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982.

Shillong Teer lottery ticket prices

Tickets for this popular archery-based lottery are priced between Re 1 and Rs 100. Those interested in this lottery can get the tickets from the Meghalaya Teer website or from offline ticket counters across the state.

How to play Shillong Teer

Total 50 people can participate in this game. Participants are allowed to shoot 30 arrows in the first round and 20 in the second round. The target caught has to be 61cm-102cm in height and 66cm-127cm in circumference. Distance between the target caught and the shooter has to be between 15.21 meters-30.48 meters.

Participants can bag Rs 80 for every Re 1 spent on a number in the first round whereas in the second round, participants get Rs 60 for every Re 1 spent on a number. A 'forecast' takes place when a participant manages to predict numbers for both the rounds correctly. In case of a 'forecast', the winner gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 spent.

Shillong Teer result updates

All those who tried their luck in this lottery can check the results at the official Meghalaya Teer website-meghalayateer.com on April 14, i.e., Wednesday. Participants can check the results for the first round at 4pm and for the second round at 5pm respectively. Winning numbers for today will be updated on the site soon. Winning numbers for April 13, i.e., Tuesday are 17 (first round) and 81 (second round) respectively.

