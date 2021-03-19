Shillong Teer result, Manipur lottery results March 19: Time, where to check Jowai Meghalaya Teer, evening results

The Manipur Singam and Shillong Teer (Jowai Teer) lottery game results will be announced today. There are only 13 states in India where the government has legalised the lottery games, this includes Manipur and Meghalaya. The Manipur Singam Tagetes results have been declared at 11 am but the afternoon and evening results are yet to be announced.

About Shillong Teer lottery result timings and where to check:

In this unique lottery game, a winner will be decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot. The result of Shillong Teer lottery game will be announced at 4 pm and 5 pm on weekdays. People who have bought the ticket for the game on March 19 can check the results of the first and second round by going to the official site meghalayateer.com.

A person, who buys a Shillong Teer ticket, can win Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet in the first round. In the second round, an individual can win Rs 60 for every Re 1.

If a person is able to predict the correct number of both the first and second round, it is called the 'forecast' and the winner of the game gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1.

Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, the Shillong Teer is played from Monday to Saturday. There are about 12 archery clubs that are a part of the association that holds the Shillong Teer.

How to participate in the Shillong Teer lottery game?

Interested people can participate by buying tickets from Re 1 up to Rs 100. In this lottery game, winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot. The sale of tickets starts at 10 am every day (Monday to Saturday).

Rules for Shillong Teer lottery:

In this game, one has to guess the number of arrows shot in the first and second rounds. A total of 50 archers shoot a maximum of 30 arrows each in the first round and in the second round, 20 arrows have to hit on the target. The time taken to complete one round of shooting should not be greater than 2 minutes.

Meanwhile, Manipur Singam Tagetes results have been declared at 11 am on Friday. According to sentinelassam.com, lottery number 82H 48957 has bagged the first prize, winning Rs 27 lakh.

Manipur afternoon lottery results, known as Manipur Singham Vinca Day, will be announced at 3 pm and the evening results ( Manipur Singam Plumeia Evening lottery) will be announced at 7 pm. People can check the Manipur lottery results at manipurlotteries.com.

The Manipur Singam lottery is conducted by the Director of Manipur Lottery, Sajenthong, Imphal, Manipur. Interested players can buy tickets from an authorised lottery retailer.