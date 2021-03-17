Shillong Teer Lottery result 17 March: Jowai Teer Meghalaya result, when and where to check

Meghalaya is one of the thirteen states that are allowed to conduct lottery legally. The Shillong Teer Lottery, an archery-based lottery game is extremely popular in the state.

Lottery winners can check their results at the official Shillong Teer Lottery website-meghalayateer.com at 04:00 pm (first round) and 05:00 pm (second round) on Wednesday. This game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which comprises 12 archery clubs. The game is played at the Polo Ground in Shillong from Monday to Saturday.

This is a legal lottery game governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. Tickets for this lottery are priced between Re 1 and Rs 100.

How to play Shillong Teer Lottery

The participants in this have to select the last two digits of the total number of the arrows that hit the target. Total 50 archers are allowed to shoot a maximum of 30 arrows each in the first round. In the second round, the same 50 archers are allowed to hit 20 arrows each.

The target should be 61cm-102cm in height and 66cm-127cm in circumference. Distance between the target and shooters should not be less than 15.21 meters and more than 30.48 meters.

Those who buy a Shillong Teer ticket can win Rs 80 for very Re 1 bet on a number in the first bet and Rs 60 spent for every Re 1 spent on the second round. If a person successfully predicts the number in first and second rounds, it is known as a 'forecast' and the winner receives Rs 4,000 for every Re 1. Besides this, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and Ladrymbai Teer are other popular archery-based lottery games played in Meghalaya.

Also read: Satta Matka: What is Matka Gambling and Satta Lottery Game, History, Everything You need to know

Also read: Kerala Lottery Result today March 17: Where, how to check Akshaya AK-489 lottery winners