Shillong Teer result today 10 April, Jowai Teer (Meghalaya) number result: first round, second round timings

Meghalaya is one of the thirteen states where lottery is still legal. Shillong Teer is one of the extremely popular lottery game played at the Polo Ground in Meghalaya from Monday to Saturday. This game is not played on Sunday as most people attend church prayers on this day.

The Shillong Teer winners are not decided on the basis of a lucky draw. The winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in this archery-based lottery game.

Shillong Teer lottery ticket prices

Tickets for this lottery are priced between Re 1 and Rs 100. All those who want to participate in this lottery can get the tickets either from the Meghalaya Teer website or from the offline ticket counters across the state.

Shillong Teer result today

All those who participated in this archery-based lottery can check the results at the official website-- meghalayateer.com.

How to play Shillong Teer lottery

50 archers shoot 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second one. Target has to be between 61cm-102cm in height and 66cm-127cm in circumference. Distance between the target and the shooter has to be not less than 15.21 meters and not more than 30.48 meters. Participants will have to complete each round of shooting in 5 minutes.

After this, the participants have to choose the last two digits of the total number of arrows that have hit the target. The person who guesses the numbers for both the rounds correctly scores a 'forecast' and wins Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 spent.

