Shillong Teer result today 24.03.21: Timings, Jowai teer first and second round; check out all details

Meghalaya is one of the thirteen states in India that allow lottery to be conducted legally. Shillong Teer is the most popular lottery conducted in the state. Shillong Teer Lottery results will be announced on March 24, i.e., Wednesday at 03:45 pm for the first round and at 04:45 pm for the second round. All those who participated in this lottery can log onto meghalayateer.com for the results.

Lucky numbers for the first and the second round were 90 and 77 respectively on March 23. Unlike a regular lottery, this is an archery-based lottery organised by the Khasi Hills Association, a consortium of 12 archery clubs. This lottery is played at the Polo Ground in Shillong from Monday to Saturday and is governed by the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982.

Maximum 50 participants are allowed to shoot 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 arrows each in the second round. The target caught has to be 61cm-102cm in height and 66cm-127cm in circumference. Distance between the target and the shooter should not be less than 15.21 meters and more than 30.48 meters.

This lottery is not as easy as it seems as the archers have to complete a single round of shooting at the target in less than 5 minutes. The result of this lottery is decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot at the target.

Participants can win Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet on a number in the first round whereas in the second round, participants can bag Rs 60 for every Re 1 spent. A 'forecast' takes place when you are able to predict the number in both the rounds successfully and the winner takes home Rs 4,000 for every Re 1. Besides this, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer are other popular archery-based lottery games played in Meghalaya.

