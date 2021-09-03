Shillong Teer result today 3 September: First and second round numbers, check game details

Shillong Teer is a popular archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya. The Shillong Teer is played from Monday to Saturday as Sunday is a public holiday. This archery-based lottery game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association -- a group of 12 archery clubs at the Polo Ground in Shillong. Shillong Teer is governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982. Those who want to try their luck in this lottery can buy tickets at a price of Re 1 to Rs 100 from authorised lottery shops across Meghalaya.

Results of the first and the second rounds of the lottery are announced on the official Meghalaya Teer website -- meghalayateer.com. Participants can check the results of the first and the second rounds are declared at 4pm and 5pm on weekdays. Winning numbers for the first and the second round were 99 and 59 respectively on September 2 (Thursday).

You have to guess the correct numbers for either the first or the second round or both the rounds in order to score big wins in Shillong Teer lottery. Total 50 participants are allowed to shoot not more than 30 arrows each in first round and 20 arrows in the second round. Participants are expected to complete one round of shooting within 2 minutes.

Winner of the first round gets Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet whereas the winner of the second round gets Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet. If a participant guesses the correct numbers, it is known as a forecast. Winner gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 bet in the event of a forecast.

Besides Shillong Teer, other popular archery-based lotteries in the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and Ladrymbai Teer.

