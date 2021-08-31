Shillong Teer result today Aug 31: Here’s where to see first, second round numbers and more

Shillong Teer lottery is an extremely popular archery-based lottery game played in the state of Meghalaya. This game is played from Monday to Saturday as Sunday is a public holiday. Shillong Teer is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association – a group of 12 archery clubs at the Polo Ground. This is a legal lottery game governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982. Those who want to participate in this archery-based lottery can purchase tickets from authorized lottery shops across Meghalaya at a cost of Re 1 to Rs 100.

Results for the first and second rounds of the Shillong Teer lottery are announced at 4 pm and 5 pm on weekdays. Those who participated in the Shillong Teer lottery can check the results at the official Meghalaya Teer website – meghalayateer.com. Winning numbers for Monday (August 30) are 56 (first round) and 46 (second round).

Winners of this lottery are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot. One needs to guess the number of arrows shot in either of the two or both the rounds correctly to score big wins in this lottery. Total 50 archers are allowed to shoot maximum 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round. Time to complete one round of shooting should not be more than 2 minutes.

Those who guess the numbers correctly get to take huge cash prizes home. Winner in the first round gets Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet while the winner of the second round gets Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet. In case a participant guesses the correct numbers in both the rounds, then it is known as a forecast. Winner gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 bet in case of a forecast.

Also read: Shillong Lottery Result: Shillong Teer Result August 17; how, where to check, other details