Shillong teer result today, April 16, Jowai Meghalaya teer result: Timing, 1st, 2nd round updates

The results of the Shillong Teer archery-based lottery will be announced on Friday afternoon. Unlike a regular lottery, the results for this one are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot.

The first round of Shillong Teer will be held at 3.45 pm and the result will be announced at 4:15. This will be followed by the second round of Shillong Teer at 4:45 pm and results for the same at 5:15 pm.

Shillong Teer results can be checked at meghalayateer.com.

About Shillong Teer lottery game

It is played from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong. This lottery is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a group of 12 archery clubs. The Shillong Teer is a legal lottery game governed by the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982.

Shillong Teer lottery ticket prices

Tickets of Shillong Teer lottery are priced between Re 1 and Rs 100. Those interested in this lottery can get tickets from the Meghalaya Teer website or from offline ticket counters across the state.

How to play Shillong Teer

A total of 50 people can participate in this game. Participants are allowed to shoot 30 arrows in the first round and 20 in the second round. The target caught has to be 61cm-102cm in height and 66cm-127cm in circumference. Distance between the target caught and the shooter has to be between 15.21 meters-30.48 meters.

Participants can bag Rs 80 for every Re 1 spent on a number in the first round whereas, in the second round, participants get Rs 60 for every Re 1 spent on a number. A 'forecast' takes place when a participant manages to predict numbers for both rounds correctly. In case of a 'forecast', the winner gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 spent.

