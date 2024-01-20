Shoaib Malik marries Pak actor Sana Javed amid separation rumours with Sania Mirza

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik has announced his second marriage to actor Sana Javed. Malik and Sana posted pictures on their social media accounts to confirm the news.

The former Pakistan captain was previously married to tennis star Sania Mirza and the couple have a five-year-old son Izaan. The marriage comes days after Mirza shared a cryptic quote post on her Instagram stories, saying “Divorce is hard.”

“Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely (sic),” the story read.

Sania and Malik got married in 2010. They were living in Dubai. Malik still plays the T20 cricket around the globe and has not retired from the game’s shortest format.

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed were rumoured to be dating and the Pakistan cricketer added fuel to fire when he wished the Pakistan actor on her birthday last year. "Happy Birthday Buddy," Shoiab Malik had written, sharing a photo of them together on his Instagram page.