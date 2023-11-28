Shocking! 3-year-old dies after glass door falls on her at garment showroom in Ludhiana

In a tragic incident, a three-year-old girl died after a glass door of a garment showroom fell on her in Punjab's Ludhiana. The entire incident was caught on camera and the video is doing rounds on social media.

In the video, it can be seen that the little girl was playing near the glass door and there was one in close proximity. Moments later, the glass door fell on her and she died.

"According to eyewitnesses, the girl was swinging around the door, holding the handle when the entire structure fell on her, causing severe injuries," the Twitter user who shared the video wrote.

Painful: A 3-year-old girl died after a glass door of a garment showroom fell on her in Ludhiana. According to eyewitnesses, the girl was swinging around the door, holding the handle when the entire structure fell on her, causing severe injuries.



Several social media users expressed their shock at the incident and demanded strict action against the shopkeeper. "Along with the negligence at the parents part, the showroom also is guilty of flimsy installation," an X user wrote.

Another wrote, "Sad. The shopkeeper must be punished for faulty installation."

"Everyone should be careful nowadays as glass structures are erected without solid frames and doesn’t endure any sort of pressure," a third added.

Many of them even blamed the child's parents for negligence.

"So sad... Case of murder should be registered against Irresponsible Parents...," a user wrote on X.

"Parents kya kar rahe the (What were the parents doing)?," asked another.

