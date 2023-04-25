scorecardresearch
Shocking! 8-year old girl dies after mobile explodes on her face

In a shocking incident, a mobile suddenly exploded on the face of an eight-year-old girl in Kerala who was watching videos on the phone. She died on the spot.

Adithyasree, a resident of Kerala's Thiruvilvamala, was using the mobile phone at night at around 10.30 pm on Monday, the police said as per news agency PTI. 
While Adithyasree was using the phone at night, it exploded on her face, the police further said.

The deceased, who was a Class 3 student at Christ New Life School, Tiruvilvamala, is the daughter of the block panchayat.

Aditya Sri is the daughter of a former member of Pazhayannur Block Panchayat, Ashok Kumar, and Soumya.

More details awaited..

Watch: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to felicitate BT Best CEOs; catch Ajay Piramal, Nandan Nilekani, N Chandrasekaran, and other India Inc leaders at BT Mindrush

Published on: Apr 25, 2023, 7:01 PM IST
