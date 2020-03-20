Nirbhaya accused refused prayer, breakfast before execution

In the early hours on March 20, the four convicts (Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) ) of 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case were hanged in Tihar jail.

Before the execution, Tihar jail was completely locked down. Paramilitary forces were deployed outside the jail to subdue the crowd. Security was beefed up outside Tihar Jail Number 3.

The Supreme Court in a pre-dawn hearing at 2:30 am on Friday brought down the curtain on the Nirbhaya case by dismissing a plea of one of the four death row convicts.

The road to the gallows was a long and circuitous one. Here' s how Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh were executed:

At 4:00 am, the convicts were asked to take a shower but they refused.

At 4:15 am, the convicts were given time to do prayer, but they refused. All four convicts also did not do breakfast.

"Vinay and Mukesh had their dinner properly on time. The meal comprised roti, dal, rice and sabzi. Akshay had tea in the evening but did not have dinner. All the four convicts did not have breakfast," Tihar jail official said.

At 4:30 am, a medical checkup of four convicts was held to check whether they were fit to bear the hanging. A jail superintendent also checked for any notice or letters which could halt the hanging. However, no such documents were received.

At 5:20 am, the faces of the convicts were covered with a cotton cloth and their hands were tied behind their backs. They were taken to "Phansi Kothi" or the execution chamber of Tihar prison. During this period, other inmates were not allowed to leave their cells.

At 5.25 am, a district magistrate present at "Phansi Kothi" asked the final wishes of the four convicts. The convicts were also offered if they wanted any religious leader present during their execution, they declined.

Att 5:40 am, the four convicts were hanged to death. Tihar jail Director-General Sandeep Goel confirmed that all four of them were hanged. This is the first time that four men have been hanged together in Tihar Jail

At 6:00 am, a medical examiner declared that all four were dead. The bodies were then lowered.

At 7:00 am, bodies of 2012 Delhi gangrape case convicts brought to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital for postmortem. The postmortem will be done as recommended by the Jail manual and Supreme Court guidelines.

At 8:00 am, the postmortem began. Once, it will get over, then families of the four men will be asked if they wish to claim the bodies for the last rites. Autopsy is likely to completed by 12:30 pm.

