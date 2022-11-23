Shraddha murder case: Polygraph test of Aaftab not conducted today as he's down with fever, says report

Polygraph test of Aaftab Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, was not conducted on Wednesday as he's down with fever, reported CNN-News18.

The Delhi Police took Aaftab to the Delhi Rohini area for the test on Tuesday evening where the proceedings of the polygraph test began with pre-med and scientific sessions.

Delhi Police had previously said Aaftab, following his arrest in the case, confessed to killing his live-in partner in their apartment in West Delhi's Chhatarpur and chopping her body into 35 pieces.

In a polygraph test, the subject is asked a series of questions while his physiological indicators such as blood pressure, pulse rate, and respiration are measured. This data is then used to determine if the subject is lying.

Aaftab is alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in the forests of Chhatarpur. Delhi Police solved the six-month-old murder case after arresting Aaftab on the basis of a complaint filed by Shraddha's father.

Aaftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and moved in together to a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur as the relationship grew. On receipt of the complaint from Shraddha's father, Delhi Police registered an FIR on November 10.

