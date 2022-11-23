Shraddha Walkar murder: What Aaftab Poonawala said in court so far

Aaftab Poonawala, accused of murdering Shraddha Walkar and disposing of her body in bits and parts, appeared in front of the court and said that whatever transpired on that fateful night was not deliberate. While he has confessed to killing his live-in partner, Poonawala is yet to confess in front of the court. His lawyer insists that his statement in the court does not mount a confession.

What Aaftab Poonawala said in the court about Shraddha Walkar’s murder:

When asked if he knew what he had done, Poonawala said, “Whatever happened, took place in the heat of the moment and nothing was deliberate.”

His advocate Avinash Kumar insisted that Poonawala’s statement in the court is not an admission of the crime. "Heat of the moment can also mean that he was provoked by someone and that there could be a third person involved," he added.

Poonawala was asked by the judge if he was mistreated during the questioning or had any issues. His legal counsel, Avinash Kumar, said that the accused said that he had no issues and was cooperating fully in the investigation.

He told the court that neither he nor his family have engaged private counsel, and were quite satisfied with the legal aid provided to him.

While he said that he was cooperating with the police, he also said that he was finding it difficult to recall the incident and the spots where he had disposed of the body parts.

Kumar said that Aaftab Poonawala said that he was provoked because of which he hit Shraddha Walkar.

Aaftab Poonawala had also requested the court to let him meet his family, which was granted by the court.

At the end of his five-day police custody, Aaftab Poonawala was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla, who extended his custody by four more days.

Meanwhile, a polygraph test was done on Poonawala on Tuesday evening. The police are likely to follow it up with a narco analysis. A senior FSL official said that the polygraph test is time consuming and may go on for a day or two, depending on how it proceeds.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora visited the DCP (South) office in Hauz Khas to review the progress of the investigation in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. "We will try to conduct the narco and polygraph tests within four days. Multiple agencies have been working on the case and we will file a collective report in the court. The charge sheet will be filed on the basis of forensic evidence,” he said.

