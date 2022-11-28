Shraddha murder case: Two men with swords attack police van carrying Aaftab in Delhi

The police van carrying Aaftab Poonawala, accused of killing girlfriend Shraddha Walkar, was attacked in Delhi on Monday.

The van was attacked by at least two men carrying swords who claim to be from Hindu Sena, outside FSL office in Delhi, reported ANI while sharing a video. Minutes later, police detained the two men who attacked the police van.

Police detained the two men who attacked the police van carrying Shradhha murder accused Aftab Poonawalla, outside FSL office in Delhi pic.twitter.com/tc7TGACorZ — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has recovered the weapon allegedly used by Aaftab Amin Poonawala to cut the body of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, PTI reported on Monday quoting sources.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar, and cut her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days.

He was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17.

On November 22, he was sent to four more days of police custody. On November 26, the court sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

Police are yet to find Walkar's skull and some other body parts.