Shraddha Walkar murder: Security beefed up outside Forensic Science Laboratory in Delhi's Rohini

After a police van carrying Aaftab Poonawala was attacked on Monday, security has been beefed up outside the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Delhi's Rohini area. Moreover, a paramilitary force has also been deployed outside the laboratory.

Poonawala reached the laboratory for the remaining session of the polygraph test on Tuesday.

Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, was attacked outside FSL where he was taken for a polygraph test on Monday. The van was attacked by a group of men outside the FSL on Monday evening. They were seen carrying swords in their hands and chasing the vehicle. The policemen stationed at the spot had to fire in the air to push away the men as they gathered near the vehicle.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) G S Sidhu said, "Two persons have been detained for questioning." The two detained have been identified as Kuldeep and Nigam, police said. A case has been registered at the Prashant Vihar Police Station in connection with the incident, police said, adding that the two detained have been sent to judicial custody.

Poonawala, who met Shraddha Walkar on dating site and moved in together to a rented accommodation later, allegedly strangled and cut her body into 35 pieces. He stored her body parts in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in South Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days.

He was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17.

On November 22, Poonawala was sent to police custody for four days. The court on November 26, sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

(With inputs from PTI)

