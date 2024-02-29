Shubman Gill meets Gujarat Titan teammate Robin Minz's father, on-duty at Ranchi airport

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill surprised Gujarat Titans' new recruit Robin Minz's father, Francis at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi Airport on Wednesday. Gill took time out to meet the retired Army officer on his way out of the city the Test match against England.

Gill will lead Gujarat Titans for the first time in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

The top-order batter took to social media and shared a photograph of his meeting with Francis Xavier Minz. In the post, he acknowledged the 48-year-old's efforts in supporting his son, Robin's dreams.

"Honoured to meet Robin Minz's father. Your journey and hard work have been inspiring. Looking forward to seeing you in the IPL," Shubman Gill's Instagram story read.

Shubman Gill spent considerable time with Francis Xavier, who was on duty at the Ranchi airport.

21-year-old Robin, bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.60 crore in the bidding war, will be the first tribal man representing a team in IPL.

Robin considers MS Dhoni as his idol and mentor. Robin's life changed during the 2023 IPL auction.

He became the subject of a fierce bidding war between Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Gujarat Titans. Ultimately Gujarat Titans bought him paying 18 times more than the base price (Rs 20 lakh).

Despite facing financial hardships, Francis ensured that Robin had the necessary gear to purse his passion in cricket. It was Robin's dedication and his family's sacrifices that paid off when Robin, also known as "Ranchi ka Gayle" caught the attention of the cricketing world.