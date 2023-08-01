Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Gangster Sachin Bishnoi deported to India from Azerbaijan

Gangster Sachin Bishnoi, who the police was in pursuit of for the murder of popular Punjabi rap singer and songwriter Sidhu Moose Wala, has been extradited to India from Baku, Azerbaijan, by Delhi Police Special Cell. Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Delhi, Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal, shared the development in the case.

On May 29, 2022, assailants shot dead Moose Wala in Punjab's Jawaharke village, Mansa district.

Sidhu Moosewala murder case accused Sachin Bishnoi extradited to India from Baku, Azerbaijan by Delhi Police Special Cell: Special CP HGS Dhaliwal pic.twitter.com/7XitEkK2Rx — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2023

Sachin Bishnoi, who happens to be the nephew of notorious criminal Lawrence Bishnoi, was identified as a key conspirator in Moose Wala's murder. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, Goldy Brar, who arrived in Canada on a student visa in 2017, initially claimed responsibility for the heinous act.

A team comprising security agencies were dispatched to Azerbaijan to arrest gangster Sachin Bishnoi and bring him back to India. Bishnoi has been on the run since the murder in May last year and managed to escape the country using a fake passport.

On Monday night, Delhi Police Special Cell reached Azerbaijan. The joint team, comprising about four officers, including an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and two Inspectors from the Counter Intelligence Unit, will be securing Sachin Bishnoi's extradition to India.

Since the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, Sachin Bishnoi's involvement in the planning and plotting of the crime has been a constant point of intense investigation and was the centre of discussion since the beginning of the case investigation. Now that he has been captured and will be extradited to India, it is expected that several critical facts related to the case will come out in the open.

A day after Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder in May, Goldy Brar, one of the prominent members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, admitted in a Facebook post that he planned and executed the murder to avenge the killing of another gangster.

And later on, police also named Brar as the mastermind behind Moose Wala’s murder.

Also Watch: Tirupati Tirumala Venkateswara Temple won't receive ghee from Nandini to prepare prasad after milk price hike; all about Tirupati Laddu or SriVari Laddu at one of the world’s richest temple