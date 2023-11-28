‘Silence is sometimes the best answer’: Jasprit Bumrah’s cryptic post on Instagram leaves fans scratching their heads

Jasprit Bumrah has shared a cryptic message on his Instagram story, leaving fans puzzled and concerned. The post, which simply reads "Silence is sometimes the best answer", has sparked speculation on social media.

The Instagram story comes a day after Hardik Pandya's return to IPL franchise Mumbai Indians that was confirmed on Monday.

The reasons behind Bumrah's cryptic Instagram story remain unclear, and there are various speculations circulating among fans on social media.

The possibility of Bumrah joining Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has also been raised, especially considering his unfollowing of MI and the return of Hardik Pandya to the franchise.

Some fans speculate that Pandya's comeback may have hindered Bumrah's aspirations of becoming MI's captain after Rohit Sharma's departure. Bumrah has been a cornerstone of Mumbai Indians' success, contributing significantly to their four IPL title wins. He has taken 145 wickets at an average of 23.30 in four seasons.

Bumrah unfollowed MI from insta amd twitter both. 😌 pic.twitter.com/d90zRUKJO6 — 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭!𝟎𝐧_👑🚩 (@bholination) November 28, 2023

Clear rift in MI dugout now next post will be HOME, GT HOME 😂😂😂 — Archer (@poserarcher) November 28, 2023

Bumrah was promised captaincy after rohit but now pandya came from nowhere. MI is no more one family. Its divided into many. — 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭!𝟎𝐧_👑🚩 (@bholination) November 28, 2023

Despite missing the entire IPL 2022 due to a back injury, Jasprit Bumrah was retained by Mumbai Indians (MI) during the official player retention show on Sunday.

MI's decision to trade Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and release Jofra Archer, who is still struggling with injuries, indicates their intention to streamline their squad and make room for Bumrah.

Meanwhile, fans are also speculating that this could be a response to the talks going on social media following India's loss in the World Cup.

Bumrah's performance in the 2023 World Cup was truly remarkable. His impressive haul of 14 wickets at an economical rate of 18.65, with a best of 4/39, placed him among the top wicket-takers in the tournament. His ability to consistently hit his targets, both in the powerplay and death overs, proved to be invaluable for the Indian team.

His impressive tally of dot balls, which topped the charts, showcased his skill in restricting runs and building pressure on the opposition.

Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the T20I series against Australia following India's World Cup campaign. This gave the selectors an opportunity to experiment with some rookie pacers, such as Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, and Avesh Khan.

