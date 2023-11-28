'You will shift to Hyderabad after one year': Telangana minister tells Ranbir Kapoor at 'Animal' event

Telangana minister Chamakura Malla Reddy said that Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor will shift to Hyderabad soon. He also asserted that Telugu people will rule Hollywood and Bollywood within the next five years. Reddy made the comment while attending the mega Animal pre-release event in Hyderabad on Monday.

"Listen Mr Ranbir Kapoor, within five years, Hollywood Bollywood will be ruled by Telugu people. You will also shift to Hyderabad after one year," he said at the event.

He also said that Telugu people are smart while naming RRR and Baahubali franchise director SS Rajamouli, producer Dil Raju, Animal and Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and actor Rashmika Mandanna. He also predicted that Animal will likely make Rs 500 crore.

"Rajamouli, Dil Raju are smart people, now director has also come, our Hyderabad is the top most. Telugu people are smart, our heroine Rashmika is so smart, the movie Pushpa created a sensation. Ashwamedha Yaagam was conducted here, Malla Reddy University, your film Animal will earn Rs 500 crore," he further noted.

#RanbirKapoor : Telugu People will rule entire India. You have to shift to Hyderabad in the next 1 Year. Mumbai has became old, Bengaluru has traffic jam. India has only one city Hyderabad.



- Minister #MallaReddy at #Animal Pre-Release Event pic.twitter.com/fRdbh5CRI3 — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) November 27, 2023

The Animal pre-release event in Hyderabad was also attended by SS Rajamouli and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. During the event, the superstar praised Kapoor and said that "he is the best actor in India."

"Told him this thing when I met him but I don' t think he took me seriously. So today on this stage, I am saying I am a huge Ranbir Kapoor fan. And in my opinion, I think he is the best actor in India," Mahesh Babu can be seen saying in a viral video from the event.

"I have told him before when I met him but I dont think he took that seriously .

I am a Huge #RanbirKapoor Fan and in my opinion he is the best actor in India "-#MaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/PCVX2Rkb9i — WordMinter (@SimonMinter7_) November 27, 2023

In another video, Ranbir Kapoor can be heard calling Mahesh Babu as 'Jai Babu'. Kapoor further said that Mahesh Babu is the first superstar he has ever met. He added that he messaged the superstar after seeing Okkadu, to which the latter replied back.

"The first superstar I have ever met was Mahesh Babu. I have seen Okkadu and I messaged him. He replied me back. I can't thank you enough Sir. You came to this event and supported our film," he said.

You were the first Superstar #MaheshBabu I ever met, I remember messaging him after watching Okkadu and he replied, and I cant thank you enough for Supporting sir, Jai Babu Jai Babu - Ranbir Kapoor#AnimalPreReleaseEvent pic.twitter.com/DB6UQHCvDp — RKᴬ (@seeuatthemovie) November 27, 2023

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal focuses on the strained father-son relationship in the backdrop of the underworld. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri in prominent roles. The film will be released in theatres worldwide on December 1 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

