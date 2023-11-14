'Silver, gold coins flying off the shelves': Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa shares Diwali purchase trends

Blinkit founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa has said that silver and gold coins were "flying off the shelves" as people turned towards the 10-minute delivery app for their Diwali orders.

"Silver and Gold coins are flying off the shelves even today! They definitely make for a perfect Diwali gift," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Dhindsa also shared that one of the orders placed through the platform included 100 silver coins. Sharing a picture of those coins, he added, "One of our store managers just sent me this photo. 100 silver coins going out in a single order".

Silver and Gold coins are flying off the shelves even today! They definitely make for a perfect Diwali gift.



One of our store managers just sent me this photo. 100 silver coins going out in a single order 🤯 pic.twitter.com/CSKihH6mZj — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) November 11, 2023

Blinkit, the quick-commerce arm of food delivery major Zomato, said on Friday that it reported a surge in sales of gold, silver coins as well as other items associated with Dhanteras.

"Dhanteras muhurat hasn’t even started and we’re already close to hitting half of the gold and silver coins sales from last year. Thankfully we took a big bet and have enough to serve the high demand. #dhanteras2023," Dhindsa said on X.

Separately, he also shared the uptake in sales for brooms last Friday. "We learned that it is auspicious to buy jhadu today when brooms got stocked out at all our dark stores on Dhanteras 2 years ago," he stated, sharing a graph showing the increase in sales of brooms as compared to the Friday before that.

Another high selling category is our fresh flowers and leaves, Dhindsa added.

Blinkit turned contribution positive for the first time in Q2 FY24, Zomato Q2 results showed. The contribution margin in the business, expressed as percentage of GOV, in the business improved from -7.3 per cent in Q2 FY23 to +1.3 per cent in Q2 FY24.

Zomato acquired Blinkit (formerly Grofers) and its warehousing and ancillary services business in August 2022. The deal was announced in June 2022 after the company board approved the Rs 4,447-crore transaction to acquire Blinkit. The ancillary business was bought for Rs 61 crore.

Also Read: Mahadev betting app case: Dabur Group Chairman Mohit Burman, Director Gaurav Burman named among accused in FIR