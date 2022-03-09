‘Size doesn’t matter’, says Anand Mahindra on countries raising defence budgets

Mahindra Group chairperson and Padma award recipient Anand Mahindra said in a recent tweet that the future of warfare will be different as armed drones are wreaking havoc with convoys of tanks in Ukraine.



He added that it is not about how much budget countries allocate towards defence but how they choose to spend it is what matters.

Mahindra tweeted, “‘Size doesn’t matter.’ The future of warfare will be different. In the Ukraine, armed drones are playing havoc with convoys of tanks. It’s not how much we spend but how smartly we spend that will matter…”

The Mumbai-based business magnate also shared a news article on China raising its defence budget to $230 billion from last year’s $209 billion, according to the draft budget proposals presented by Chinese premier Li Keqiang to the National People’s Congress (NPC), the country’s parliament.

Keqiang said, “We will enhance military training and combat readiness, stay firm and flexible in carrying out military struggle, and safeguard China’s sovereignty, security and development interests.”

Hike in Chinese defence spending comes amid growing incidents of muscle-flexing by the People’s Liberation Army in the Indo-Pacific region. As per the article, China’s defence budget is over three times that of India’s defence budget of about $70 billion for 2022.

The Chinese defence budget does not take into account the expenditure of its rapid modernisation of the navy including building of new aircraft carriers, air force and missile.



Besides the defence budget, China has a separate internal security budget which more often than not surpasses the defence spending.

