HUL announces top management rejig

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Wednesday announced management rejig. The company designated two top executives to its management committee.

HUL has appointed Madhusudhan Rao as Executive Director, Beauty & Wellbeing and Personal Care, replacing Priya Nair who will move into her new global role as Beauty & Wellbeing, Chief Marketing Officer. Rao, who joined HUL in 1991, is presently Executive Vice-President - Home and Hygiene, Unilever.

Furthermore, the FMCG major said Nair has been an active champion for developing future skills as well as experimentation and has led many path-breaking marketing initiatives such as the Kan Khajura Tesan

"Under her leadership, the business witnessed high growth in key categories driven by consumer-centric innovations and award-winning, purpose-driven communication," the company stated.

Meanwhile, HUL also announced that Deepak Subramanian will be designated as Executive Director, Home Care, and will take over from Prabha Narasimhan, who has taken the decision to quit the company to pursue an external opportunity. Subramanian is presently serving as Vice-President, Home Care, South-East Asia/ ANZ (SEAA) & Global Head, Fabric Enhancers. HE had joined HUL as a management trainee in 1995.

"Madhusudhan has a successful track record in a variety of operational and strategic roles. He has brought in a strong performance edge in his teams and has pioneered several innovations that uphold Unilever's high science and technology credentials," said Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, HUL.

"Deepak has championed innovation and sustainable strategies to significantly improve brand equity and deliver growth. He has demonstrated superior business acumen in building new categories, primarily in start-up business verticals," he added.