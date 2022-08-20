Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja blessed with baby boy; Anil Kapoor posts heartfelt note

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja have become parents to a baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child on August 20, after four years of marriage.

Sonam, in an Instagram post, shared a message: "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed - Sonam and Anand.”

The 37-year-old actress tied the knot with Anand, 39, in 2018 and announced her pregnancy in March this year.

Moreover, doting grandfather Anil Kapoor also dropped a heartfelt note, congratulating Sonam and Anand.

The note reads: "We are delighted to announce, on the 20th of August 2012, the arrival of the newest member of our family. Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby day and we couldn't be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel. Doting grandparents Harish & Priya, Anil & Sunita. Excited aunties and uncles Rhea & Karan, Anant & Harshvardhan (sic).”

This news was also shared by veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, who posted on Instagram stories that they received the update from the couple.

Both Neetu and Farah congratulated the pair as well as Sonam's parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor.

Sonam is known for her work in Hindi-language films like Neerja, Raanjhanaa and Delhi 6.

Sonam's last big screen appearance was seen in Abhishek Sharma-directed 2019 comedy film ‘The Zoya Factor.’ Apart from this, she was also seen on the latest season of ‘Koffee With Karan.’

Her appearance in Karan Johar’s TV series was as a brother-sister duo along with her brother and Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.

Interestingly, this was also Sonam's first on-screen appearance ever since her pregnancy announcement and also her first appearance with brother Arjun.