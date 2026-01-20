'Sophisticated scam': How a 'fake e-challan' URL nearly landed Mumbai comedian​​​​​​​ in trouble

A single text message was enough to trigger an alarm, a traffic fine, a ticking clock, and a link that looked official. For a Mumbai-based stand-up comedian, it nearly ended with his card details in the wrong hands, exposing a traffic challan scam that many online say is becoming increasingly common.

Comedian Shridhar V recounted receiving an SMS claiming his vehicle had been caught overspeeding by a traffic camera.

What exactly happened?

Sent from a regular mobile number, the message urged him to pay the fine immediately and included a shortened link. At first glance, the warning appeared routine and credible. It was only when he paused to check the website’s domain that something felt off.

“Who says Indians are not innovative?” Shridhar wrote, revealing that he had almost entered his card details before deciding to Google the link. Screenshots he shared showed a webpage that closely resembled the Government of India’s official e-challan portal. The fake site prominently displayed the Ashoka emblem and described itself as “eChallan – Digital Traffic/Transport Enforcement Solution,” claiming to operate under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The page flashed a warning: “Urgent Payment Required! You have an outstanding traffic fine of INR 500. Pay immediately.” It listed a single pending challan with a long reference number, identified the department as “Traffic,” and featured a bright green “Pay Now” button. A cautionary note below warned that non-payment could result in heavy fines, licence suspension, or even a court summons, language clearly aimed at creating panic.

Who says Indians are not innovative? Look at the sophistication of this scam 😱 I almost entered my card details before googling the domain. Insane amount of fraud must be happening with so many people. By the time police starts acting on it, they’d make millions! Terrible 😠 pic.twitter.com/KZyg6R4RnI — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) January 17, 2026

A closer look revealed the obvious flaw. The website’s address was echallan.pasvahan.icu, not the official echallan.parivahan.gov.in portal run by the Government of India. The shortened URL in the SMS had hidden the suspicious domain, making the scam far harder to detect at first glance.

Shridhar’s post quickly struck a chord online. Several users responded saying they had received similar messages and narrowly avoided making payments. "Yes. I almost did the same last week. Felt something amiss and tried verifying and realised that it’s a fake one. However got duped of ₹999 with a fake HSRP number plate website," said one user.

Others thanked him for flagging the scam and urged people to double-check website addresses and avoid clicking payment links sent via SMS, noting that the genuine Parivahan system does not demand instant payments through random text messages.