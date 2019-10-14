Sourav Ganguly to be next BCCI President: Fans on social media cheer Dada's return to cricket

The news of former Indian captain and skipper Sourav Ganguly emerging as a consensus candidate to become Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) new President has fans cheering on social media platforms.

Netizens who know Ganguly as their 'Dada' Monday went berserk on Twitter and Facebook after the reports of his name being finalised by BCCI surfaced. While some hailed his election as a sensational comeback after being removed by BCCI from the captain's position in the past, others cheered his return as positive news for the board which has been marred by politics since last few years.

As per media reports, he is likely to be the only candidate to file his nomination on October 14, hence, would get elected unopposed to the post. Ganguly, one of the finest Indian captains, will turn a new leaf albeit for 10 months even as a new chapter starts in Indian cricket.

The 47-year-old, who is currently the president of Cricket Association of Bengal, (CAB) will have to demit his post in September 2020 as he will go into compulsory cooling-off period.

However, fans are unfazed with the fact that he will just serve a 10-months term as BCCI's supremo. They are all excited and cheering Ganguly's comeback to cricket.

Here are some of the reactions by the netizens:

"That even speculation about #SouravGanguly becoming President of #BCCIPresident is creating an euphoria - isn't just a reflection of @SGanguly99's popularity but the overwhelming desire of Indian #Cricket Fans to get #BCCI out of the clutches of politicians and businessmen."

"He will now be #BCCI President.The #Leader Never Quits they just finds a new way to contribute."

"#SouravGanguly is my all time favorite Cricketer. It's very positive news for Cricket that He has become President of BCCI. Congratulations @SGanguly9."

"From dada of Indian cricket to dada of the BCCI. Well played, #SouravGanguly."

"The Bengal Tiger Is Back. #SouravGanguly #bccipresident #dadagiri."

"Only 90's kids can understand the contribution of these legends in Indian cricket team. That too when no body was ready to take captaincy due to match fixing cases of indian team. Dada United the team and he is back. The new era of indian cricket has started. #SouravGanguly.

"The man who changed Indian cricket, #SouravGanguly starting his second innings in BCCI. That aggression, practical knowledge of cricket is a great sign for Indian Cricket."

Sourav Ganguly all set to become new BCCI President.

"Tomorrow is the last date to file nomination. No elections will be held as he has emerged as consensus candidate. Congrats Dada."