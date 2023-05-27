Sourav Ganguly's biopic shoot to start from end of 2023, producer meets Dada at his Kolkata house

The much-awaited biopic of legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly is set to start at the end of this year, reported India Today. To discuss the film, filmmakers and producers Ankur Garg, Luv Ranjan met the former Indian skipper at his residence in Kolkata on May 26.

Sourav Ganguly, like Mahendra Singh Dhoni and other sporting personalities, is expected to have his own biopic. In an important development, the film's production is set to begin later this year.

“Two directors and producers Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan met Sourav at his Behala house on Friday. There is a detailed discussion about the film. It is heard that the two directors have recorded various incidents of Sourav Ganguly's life. The scriptwriting has already finished. The screenplay contains many unknown stories of life as well as many interesting incidents. The director wants to enrich the spice of entertainment in the film made on Sourav's life to the audience, not just the recordings of the BCCI president. Lots of things have been recorded from his close associates also," India Today quoted sources as saying.

It was further mentioned, “The various incidents recorded and heard from Dada's wife Dona Ganguly too.”

A source close to Sourav Ganguly told India Today that everyone knows the story of Sourav's cover drive and his leadership qualities. To make the story more fascinating, the unknown story of the former India captain would be told. The source used the example of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's biopic in this context.

“Making biopics about successful personalities of the Indian sports world is not new. Sourav Ganguly's biopic is based on that incident. Friday's meeting showed that Dada's biopic is on its way. The film is going on the shooting floor at the end of this year,” India Today quoted sources as saying.

According to several media reports, it has been reported that Ranbir Kapoor apart from several other actors seems to be the chosen as the lead actor to play Sourav Ganguly in his biopic. However, sources told India Today that there is no confirmation on the lead actor yet. Ranbir Kapoor, who was recently in Kolkata to promote Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, said that he hasn’t been offered Sourav's biopic yet.

Ayushmann Khurrana's name also popped up recently in the casting list, although nothing has been confirmed officially yet.

