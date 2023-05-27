IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: JioCinema sets new viewership record after Shubman Gill’s knock

IPL 2023 viewership: Reliance-owned JioCinema, the official digital streaming partner of the Indian Premier League 2023, has set a new world record of 2.57 crore concurrent viewers during the match which saw a spectacular innings by GT batter and opener Shubman Gill in the Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

Previously, Disney+ Hotstar held the record, which had 2.53 crore concurrent viewers during India vs. New Zealand semi-final in the ICC 2019 World Cup.

On Friday, JioCinema said that the streaming platform had registered record viewership for the 2023 edition of the Tata IPL 2023. It clocked over 1,500 crore video views in the first seven weeks.

JioCinema said its IPL 2023 presentation and engagement levels have been off the charts, consistently surpassing expectations. It said the records have been shattered almost every week through the season, evidence of cricket fans’ preference. Reliance picked the lion's share of IPL broadcasting rights (for 2023-2027) for a total of Rs 23,758 crore.

During the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians match, JioCinema tweeted: “The next generation is here, on the pitch and on the digital screen… 2.57 Cr viewers together witnessed Shubman Gill's show, a streaming world record that could just be broken tonight or this coming Sunday!”

A NEW WORLD RECORD ⚡



The next generation is here, on the pitch and on the digital screen 🫡



2.57 Cr viewers together witnessed Shubman Gill's show, a streaming world record that could just be broken tonight or this coming Sunday!#IPLonJioCinema #GTvMI pic.twitter.com/3AShh66lGB — JioCinema (@JioCinema) May 26, 2023

Gujarat Titans batter Gill smashed 129 runs off just 60 balls, taking the team’s score to 233 for 3, which was their highest-ever total and second-highest against MI in all IPL. Gill hit with seven fours and 10 sixes to reach 129 runs but was dismissed in the 17th over.

1️⃣2️⃣9️⃣ runs

6️⃣0️⃣ balls

7️⃣ fours

🔟 sixes@ShubmanGill wowed Ahmedabad with third century of the season 🙌 #TATAIPL | #Qualifier2 | #GTvMI



Sit back and enjoy his knock here 🎥🔽 https://t.co/4xG5cZSLrq pic.twitter.com/abFfLutQCi — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 26, 2023

Earlier, the first qualifier match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 23 saw the highest-ever concurrent viewership in IPL. The concurrency reached 2.5 crore in the last overs of the second innings, enthralling a large audience. The Friday match surpassed the record.

Game 1️⃣ of 4️⃣ epic finishes to go... and we are breaking records and HOW! 🤩



We witnessed yet another high of concurrent viewers during the #Qualifier1 between Gujarat Titans & CSK 📈



More to soar 💪#GTvCSK #TATAIPL #IPLonJioCinema pic.twitter.com/eTsTMuxTZX — JioCinema (@JioCinema) May 23, 2023

The IPL also saw its concurrency records broken twice on JioCinema. On April 12, the league match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals saw the concurrence touch 2.23 crore. Again, on April 17, during the match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the recorded concurrence was 2.4 crore.

In terms of sponsorships and advertisers, JioCinema has roped in 26 marquee sponsors-the highest ever for any sporting event. These are Dream11, (Co-Powered) JioMart, PhonePe, Tiago EV, Jio (Associate Sponsor) Appy Fizz, ET Money, Castrol, TVS, Oreo, Bingo, Sting, AJIO, Haier, RuPay, Louis Philippe Jeans, Amazon, Rapido, Ultra Tech Cement, Puma, Kamla Pasand, Kingfisher Power Soda, Jindal Panther TMT Rebar, Saudi Tourism, Spotify, and AMFI.

Watch: IPL Decoded: Check business model, ROI, CSK & other teams' brand valuation and more

Also read: Shubman Gill's wild 100 against Mumbai Indians takes him across 800 runs mark this IPL