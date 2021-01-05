'Special couple, devoted to progressive causes': Wipro chairman Rishad Premji remembers grandparents

Wipro chairman Rishad Premji has shared pics of his late grandparents Gulbanoo and MH Premji and praised them for their achievements.

Rishad wrote that his grandmother Gulbanoo helped to establish a children's hospital and his grandfather MH Hasham Premji founded Western India Vegetable Prdts, later Wipro. Rishad said that his grandparents were a special couple, devoted to progressive causes.

"My grandparents Gulbanoo & MH Premji. She a Dr. who helped found a children's hospital, he founded Western India Vegetable Prdts, later Wipro. They were a special couple, devoted to progressive causes. I didn't know him at all but I still miss her," Rishad wrote in a tweet.



My grandparents Gulbanoo & MH Premji. She a Dr. who helped found a childrens hospital, he founded Western India Vegetable Prdts, later Wipro. They were a special couple, devoted to progressive causes. I didnt know him at all but I still miss her. #TheStoryofWipro #75yearsofWipro pic.twitter.com/qNuOlSpIwx Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) January 4, 2021

Rishad is the son of philanthropist Azim Premji. He took over as chairman of Wipro in 2019.

Rishad's grandfather Muhammed Hasham Premji incorporated Wipro as a cooking oil company Western Indian Vegetable Products in 1945 in Maharashtra.

In 1946, the company went public, and, 20 years later MH Premji passed away. Rishad's father Azim took charge of the company in 1968. In 1980, Wipro changed its focus and concentrated on the booming technology industry.

