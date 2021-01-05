Janhvi Kapoor buys super expensive house in Juhu! Here's how much it cost her

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has reportedly rang the new year with the purchase of a new house. Two-films old Kapoor is said to have bought a triplex in Juhu worth Rs 39 crore.Janhvi registered the property on December 10, 2020. The flats are located on the 14th, 15th and 16th floors of the building.

According to Square Feet India's report, Janhvi has also been allotted six car-parking in the building which is home to many celebrities already. The carpet area of the flat as per the documents accessed by the property website is 3,456 square ft.

Jahnvi currently lives with her family in Lokhandwala.

She was last seen in the Netflix film Gunjan Saxena last year. She debuted in Bollywood in 2018 with Dhadak.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently holidaying in Goa with her co-star and rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan. The duo was recently clicked by a fan on the streets of Goa and the picture went immediately viral on social media. Both the stars will be seen in Dostana 2 together.

