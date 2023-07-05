SpiceJet flight from Dubai to Kochi encounters tyre burst during landing

A SpiceJet plane, arriving from Dubai to Kochi on Tuesday morning, encountered a tyre burst during landing. However, the airline confirmed in an interview that the landing proceeded smoothly without any complications.

In an exclusive statement given to the news Agency PTI , SpiceJet said: “On July 4, SpiceJet Boeing 737 flight SG-17 operated from Dubai (DXB) to Cochin (COK). A post-flight inspection revealed that the number 2 tyre had burst.”

The tyre burst was detected only after the plane had touched down.

Despite this occurrence, all other systems displayed normal parameters throughout the flight, and the landing itself was executed smoothly.

The exact number of passengers onboard remains unknown at this time.

Back in April of this year, a SpiceJet flight, originally bound for Patna, had to be diverted to Varanasi due to brake issues. The plane, which took off from Delhi, was scheduled to land at Patna airport. However, when it was approximately 50 kilometers away from Patna, near the city of Arrah, a malfunction occurred in the brakes.

In May 2023, it was reported that an IndiGo flight with the designation 6E 1467, bound for Dubai from Mangalore International Airport (MIA), encountered a bird strike. As a result, over 160 passengers had to be deplaned from the aircraft for safety reasons.

In April 2023, a Fly Dubai plane carrying over 150 passengers caught fire in one of its engines shortly after departing from Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport. The aircraft attempted an emergency landing at the same airport, while fire engines were kept on alert. However, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal stated that the Fly Dubai flight continued towards its intended destination, indicating that at least one engine was still operational.

On September 1, 2022, a SpiceJet B737 aircraft, scheduled to fly from Delhi to Nashik, had to return to Delhi after the flight crew experienced a malfunction with the AutoPilot system. The aircraft safely landed back in Delhi, and passengers disembarked without any issues, as confirmed by SpiceJet.

(With Inputs from PTI)

