SpiceJet flight to Jabalpur returns Delhi after crew notices smoke in cabin, say sources

A SpiceJet aircraft flying from Delhi to Jabalpur returned to Delhi airport on Saturday morning after its operating crew noticed smoke in the cabin, said sources from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

“While climbing passing 5000ft, the crew noticed smoke in the cabin along with the Lavatory smoke alarm sound. The cabin crew informed the cockpit crew of mild smoke in the cabin and on a visual check, no sign of smoke or damage was observed in the lavatory. The smoke warning also went off,” the sources added.

“Further while climbing passing FL140, smoke was observed to be increasing in the cabin and same was conveyed to Cockpit crew by SCC. Aircraft levelled off at FL150 and an air turn back was initiated. Associated NNC action was carried out,” they added.

Moreover, a video, tweeted by the news agency ANI, showed a smoke-filled cabin. It also showed passengers exiting the aircraft after its return to Delhi.

#WATCH | A SpiceJet aircraft operating from Delhi to Jabalpur returned safely to the Delhi airport today morning after the crew noticed smoke in the cabin while passing 5000ft; passengers safely disembarked: SpiceJet Spokesperson pic.twitter.com/R1LwAVO4Mk — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

The plane in the incident is SpiceJet’s DASH8 Q400 aircraft VT-SUR.

The sources also revealed that ATC was apprised about the same and ‘MAY DAY’ was declared. Aircraft landed safely at Delhi airport and passengers were evacuated on a taxiway in coordination with ATC.