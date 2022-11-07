‘Spot the ball contest’: Harsha Bhogle finds Suryakumar Yadav’s batting 'extraordinary'

Cricket commentator and author Harsha Bhogle called Suryakumar Yadav’s latest innings against Zimbabwe in India’s last Super 12 match in the T20 World Cup 2022 'extraordinary'. He posted a photo of SKY hitting a ball in a ducking position, and marveled at how anyone could ever figure out what's happening at that particular moment.

Bhogle wrote on Twitter, “Did you think you would see a photograph like this? Remember the old ‘spot the ball contest’ days. How on Earth would anyone know what is happening here and where the ball has ended up! But this requires extraordinary skill too. Our game continues to enthrall.”

Bhogle was, however, not the only one to hail Yadav’s performance on-field. Former cricketer Virender Sehwag wrote, “Sky is special. SKY is limitless… Brilliant stuff. Always a treat to watch.”

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre shared SKY’s picture and wrote, “I’ve just touched down in Mumbai and Suryakumar Yadav has just proved he's the best T20 player in the world right now. Destiny? Take a bow, Sky! HELLO INDIA!”

Former international cricketer and commentator VVS Laxman tweeted, “Clinical with the bat and ball today. Special mention to Suryakumar Yadav and Ashwin. Congratulations to Team India and best wishes for the semi-finals against England.”

Suryakumar Yadav became the first Indian cricketer to complete 1,000 runs in a calendar year. Yadav is also the second player after Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan to set this record. The right-handed batsman took his score tally to 1,026 in 28 matches in 2022 and has a staggering strike rate of more than 186. Yadav is followed by Pakistan’s Mohammed Rizwan (921 runs in 23 matches), India’s Virat Kohli (731 runs in 19 matches) and Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka (713 runs in 24 matches).

Besides this, he hit the fourth fastest fifty by an Indian batsman in T20 World Cups as he got there within just 23 balls. Other batsmen to hit the fastest fifty include Yuvraj Singh (12 balls in 2007), KL Rahul (18 balls in 2021) and Yuvraj Singh (20 balls in 2007).

Suryakumar tackled Zimbabwe’s bowling attack in the last overs of the match as India made 79 runs in the last five overs.

