T20 World Cup: Bangladesh cricketers, fans in tears after defeat against India

India vs Bagladesh T20 World Cup: Team India on Wednesday defeated Bangladesh by five runs in a crucial clash at Adelaide Oval in Australia. With this, India acquired the top spot in Group 2 standings in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Before India vs Bangladesh match took place, South Africa was leading Group 2.

India’s this win could be attributed to both teams' efforts and luck.

Chasing 185, Bangladesh had a rollicking start with Litton Das scoring 56 of Bangladesh's 60 runs in the first six powerplay overs. He also managed to complete fifty in 21-balls before rain halted play. At this point, Bangladesh was on 66 for no loss after seven overs. If the match had not resumed, the Tigers would have won as per DLS.

However, the tables started to turn when play resumed with a revised target. After the rain, the target was shortened to 151 runs in 16 overs, with Bangladesh needing 85 from nine overs with all 10 wickets in hand.

Das was beaten by KL Rahul's direct throw from the deep midwicket and it triggered a batting collapse. Indian bowlers, post-rain session, completely turn around the proceedings by picking regular wickets.

The contest eventually went down to the wire, with Bangladesh needing 20 runs from the last over from Arshdeep Singh. Even though, Nurul Hasan hit a six and a four, it was not enough in the end.

Brief score

India: 184 for 6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 64 not out, KL Rahul 50; Hasan Mahmud (3/47).

Bangladesh: 145 for 6 in 16 overs (Liton Das 60; Arshdeep Singh 2/38).