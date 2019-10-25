SSC CGL Tier-2 result 2018, SSC MTS Paper I to release on Friday; check on ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is most likely to announce two important results on Friday, October 25, 2019. One is SSC CGL 2019 Tier II result and another is SSC MTS Paper I result.

The SSC CGL tier -II examination 2018 was held between September 11 and September 14. Whereas the SSC MTS paper I exam was conducted between August 2 and August 22, 2019. In MTS paper I, as many as 19 lakh candidates sat for the test.

Another SSC result which candidates are waiting for is CGL 2017 final result. Several candidates who sat for SSC CGL 2017 test have protested against the Commission over delay in declaration of the result.

How to check SSC CGL Tier-II result

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link available for CGL tier-II 2018 result

Step 3: Find your roll number in the result PDF

Step 4: Download and save it for future reference

Note: Candidates whose roll numbers will not be present in the SSC CGL result PDF will not qualify the tier-II exam.

Candidates who will clear the tier-II exam will then have to appear for SSC CGL tier-III paper which is slated on December 29. SSC CGL tier-III is a descriptive paper of 100 marks. In the tier-III exam, candidates have to write an essay, letter, application etc in the prescribed number of words.

SSC examination scheme

Tier I: Computer based examination

Tier II: Computer based examination

Tier III: Pen and paper mode (descriptive paper)

Tier IV: Computer proficiency test/ data entry skill test (wherever applicable)/ document verification.