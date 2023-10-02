'Stampede-like scenes, wasted 5 hours in traffic': Lulu Mall's opening in Hyderabad causes traffic chaos

Abu Dhabi-headquartered Lulu Group inaugurated its massive shopping mall in Hyderabad last week, which led to a chokehold in Kukatpally area of the Telangana capital.

With massive crowds thronging the 500,000 sq ft mall, the roads were choc-a-bloc with traffic and Hyderabadis said this reminded them of the time Ikea got launched in the city a few years ago.

Lulu Group already has five operational malls in India at Kochi, Trivandrum, Thrissur, Bengaluru and Lucknow.

"Stampede like scenes at Lulu Mall, Hyderabad. Bad decision to visit on a Sunday. Wasted 5 hours, stuck in traffic, wait times for food almost 1 hour and didn’t even purchase anything because of long lines. Plus the heat omg! Horrible experience," said an user of X platform (formerly Twitter).

Heavy traffic in Kphb colony due to lulu mall this is occurring from last 2 days we have patients and rehabilitation centres in 3rd phase, please take necessary action to control traffic @KTRBRS @KTRoffice @TelanganaCMO @HYDTP pic.twitter.com/TTMiWe6mkJ — Rama Krishna Raju Gadiraju (@KrishnaGadiraju) October 1, 2023

Worst scenario experienced at LuLu Mall(Hyd-JNTU) with traffic Constable (name:Unknown).



I was driving to through the LuLu mall at 8:36PM(IST) due to heavy traffic and also no space for car parking at mall i decided to drop my family off from the car so stopped for 20 seconds… — అజయ్_జనసేన🇮🇳 (@ajaybunny23) October 1, 2023

Lulu Mall Hyderabad houses a hypermarket, more than 100 local and international brands, 1,400-seater 5-screen cinemas, a food court with 15 multi-cuisine restaurants, a 2,000 sq ft entertainment centre, and parking space for 1,000 cars and 900 bikes among other facilities.

Over this long weekend, the parking facilities fell short and spilled over, causing traffic snarls for those travelling between Miyapur and Ameerpet.

"Dear fellow Hyderabadis, LULU Mall is going to stay here, it is not here for a week or two. A lot of troubles for the people on emergencies who are getting stuck in the mad traffic. Please wait and let the initial rush settle down, then you can visit the mall leisurely," posted a concerned Hyderabadi on X platform.

Many wondered how the authorities didn't foresee the traffic chaos considering the area was already facing problems of traffic congestion.

@CYBTRAFFIC Did you not anticipate this traffic situation while opening of Lulu Mall ? Making public life horrible in Hyderabad.. Already facing traffic congestion due to Forum Mall, now this is added..Hopeless @KTRBRS pic.twitter.com/uQIHzsyDR0 — Praveen Kavuri (@PKumar0624) October 1, 2023

From MORE to South India it takes 40 mins yesterday, Lulu Mall created huge traffic jam in kukatpally it takes 4hrs 5km of journey yesterday Even multiple Ambulance vehicles struggled in the traffic @hydcitypolice pls take precautionary measures to avoid traffic jams in further pic.twitter.com/QqYpvjddmE — Jithendra Rasineni (@itsjithendra) October 2, 2023

Lulu mall Hyderabad , heavily crowded , huge waiting lines for billings. And the staff isn’t able to manage the crowd , escalators stop working in the middle due to overload , parking is a disaster and going to mall itself is a task due to heavy traffic #luluhyd #trending pic.twitter.com/OopU7ZWp7b — wanderer (@admiral_ares_) September 30, 2023

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the diversified Lulu Group has an annual turnover of around $8 billion. The group's business portfolio ranges from hypermarket operations to shopping mall development, manufacturing and trading of goods, food processing plants, wholesale distribution, hospitality assets, and real estate development. Lulu Group has operations spread over 23 countries.