Stree box office collection Day 7: Rajkumar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's film is a hit, earns over Rs 60 crore in its first week

Debutant director Amar Kaushik's horror-comedy Stree starring Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor had a remarkable first week. Continuing its winning streak, Stree earned Rs 5.50 crore on Thursday, taking its overall collection to Rs 60.39 crore. Stree has yet again proved that the audience will always back films with good content.

Made on a budget of approximately Rs 20 crore, it has already raked in thrice of that amount.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce Stree's latest box office collection. He said," #Stree is REMARKABLE in Week 1... Day-wise biz is an EYE-OPENER... East, West, North, South - this film is a WINNER... Fri 6.83 cr, Sat 10.87 cr, Sun 14.57 cr, Mon 9.70 cr, Tue 6.37 cr, Wed 6.55 cr, Thu 5.50 cr. Total: Rs 60.39 cr [1950 screens]. India biz."

Now, the most pertinent question is will Stree be able to enter the Rs 100 crore club. It depends on how it performs in the second week, especially the coming weekend. With rave reviews from the audience and critics alike, it is expected to deliver strong numbers in the second week as well.

Adarsh said," Will #Stree cross 100 cr? Much depends on how it fares in Weekend 2... While the film is holding on to a good number of screens in Week 2 [Week 1: 1950; Week 2: 1770] + the trending is superb, it should deliver strong numbers in Week 2 as well..India biz."

He further added, "Irrespective for its *lifetime biz*, #Stree is a LOTTERY for its investors... The mid-sized film has already recovered a substantial chunk of investment from non-theatrical avenues, while the all-India theatrical biz is an added bonus."

The film's unique plot that revolves around the popular legend of Nale Ba has garnered quite some attention. The centre of the popular folk legend is a vengeful female spirit that knocks on doors at night to prey on unsuspecting men. Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee appear in supporting roles.

Edited by Anneshwa Bagchi