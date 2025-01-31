'Stuck in traffic for 19 hours': US Travel vlogger misses Maha Kumbh Mela, 144-year wait begins 

US-based travel vlogger Drew Binsky, known for exploring cultural experiences worldwide, found himself stuck in traffic for 19 hours, ultimately missing the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. Despite planning the trip for over a year, he was unable to reach the sacred event, which will not occur again for 144 years.

Sharing his frustration on Instagram, Binsky described the chaotic scenes he witnessed—roadblocks, barricades, bumper-to-bumper traffic, smog, and stampedes. “Travel sucks sometimes. Today I failed to make it to Kumbh Mela - the largest gathering in human history where 400 million people come to take a dip in the sacred rivers of Northern India,” he wrote.

A decision to turn back

Binsky revealed that at one point, he had the option to walk 21 km with his bags in the cold weather but chose to stay in the car with his driver instead. “The only way to get to Kumbh Mela was to walk with my bags in the cold weather, which I decided not to do. So I slept in the car with my driver, and now we are trying to get out of here,” he added.

For the first time since 2017, when he started making travel videos, Binsky admitted that he failed to complete a story. “Since 2017, I've made 1,200+ videos, and this is the very first time that I actually failed to shoot the story. And this one hurts to miss cuz the next time this event will happen is 144 years from now.”

Mixed reactions online

The post sparked divided opinions on social media. Some users sympathised with his struggle, while others questioned his lack of preparation for such a massive event. Some suggested waiting a few days and trying again, as the Maha Kumbh Mela will continue for weeks.

Before this, Binsky had previously made headlines in India after criticising Air India’s business-class service in a viral Instagram post.