Maha Kumbh 2025: Govt asks airlines to maintain reasonable airfares for Prayagraj flights  

With airfare surging amid the Maha Kumbh Mela travel rush, the civil aviation ministry has stepped in, urging airlines to keep prices in check. The move comes as Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi called the ticket rates for Prayagraj flights “exorbitantly high” and asked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to intervene.

Related Articles

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu held a meeting on January 29 with senior aviation officials and airline representatives to discuss air connectivity and fare regulation for Prayagraj. According to the ministry, efforts are underway to ensure seamless travel for millions of pilgrims attending the festival from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

Today, Hon'ble Civil Aviation Minister Sh. Ram Mohan Naidu, along with Secretary Sh. V. Vualnam, DGCA DG Sh. Faiz Ahmed Kidwai and senior officials, met airline representatives to review adequacy of air connectivity to Prayagraj from across the country while maintaining… pic.twitter.com/9Ui60cnZG9 — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) January 29, 2025

IndiGo has reduced its Prayagraj flight fares by 30-50%, PTI reported citing sources. However, the airline has not officially commented on the development.

Business Today was unable to verify the development independently.

Ticket prices for Delhi-Prayagraj flights now range from over ₹13,500 for February 16, peaking at ₹21,200 for January 31, with the lowest fare around ₹9,000 for February 12, as per IndiGo’s website.

Currently, IndiGo operates flights to Prayagraj from Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. Air ticket pricing remains deregulated in India, with no set floor or cap on fares.

Joshi reiterated concerns over affordability, stating that high ticket prices have made it difficult for people to attend the Maha Kumbh. “Keeping consumers’ interests in mind, we have written to @DGCAIndia to take steps to reduce airfares,” he posted on X.

Other airlines, including Air India, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet, have yet to comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, the civil aviation ministry has ramped up connectivity, increasing the number of flights and available seats to handle rising demand. Prayagraj now sees 132 flights per month, offering approximately 80,000 seats. Direct flights link the city to 17 destinations, up from eight in December 2024, and connecting flights now reach 26 cities, including Srinagar and Visakhapatnam.