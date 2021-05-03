Students call for cancellation of Class 12 boards; '#cancel12thboardexams2021' persists on Twitter

CBSE Class 12 students are worried about their upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2021 amid the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

CBSE has cancelled Class 10 board examinations and postponed Class 12 board exams. As daily COVID-19 cases have not declined since the CBSE's initial announcement, students are now demanding the board to cancel CBSE Class 12 board exams.

The decision on the revised dates for the Class 12 board exam 2021 will be taken after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the country on June 1, announced Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. The Class 12 board exams were originally scheduled to begin from May 4, 2021.

Thousands of candidates have poured onto social media platform Twitter, requesting the CBSE and the government to cancel Class 12 board exams 2021 as the COVID-19 situation has not improved.

The hashtag '#cancel12thboardexams2021', along with related hashtags, has been trending on Twitter for the past couple of days. Over a million tweets have been posted with this hashtag.

Here is a collection of tweets from students demanding that CBSE Class 12 board exams be cancelled:

Dear EDUCATION MINISTER, The COVID second wave has taken away many lives. During such crisis don't put students lives in severe crisis. Help 12th board students. SAVE STUDENTS LIFE CANCEL 12TH BOARD EXAMS #cancel12thboardexams2021@STUDENTSDUNION pic.twitter.com/TpUnnCyMVI - #cancel12thboardexams2021 (@STUDENTSDUNION) May 2, 2021

#cancel12thboardexams2021 I request to please cancel board exams and do not postpone it . I request to make decision asap since the students are much confused and hence not able to focus properly. I plead @PMOIndia to think on it as soon as possible.@VarshaEGaikwad pic.twitter.com/TTis13h46E - Adarsh Patil (@AdarshP81967714) May 3, 2021

#cancelwbboardexams2021#cancel12thboardexams2021#cancelwbboardexam2021 Sir @itspcofficial @MamataOfficial we beg you to please cancel all the board exams....in this tough situation where families are burning to ashes ,you want us to give exam.. Our lives matters or not..????? pic.twitter.com/2khIKF8WcA - Rimroy () (@risuotaku21) May 2, 2021

It's my sincere request to either cancel the Board exams or take it online , in this pandemic.When HS exams were canceled,there was only 500 cases daily.This year it's 20 times more than the earlier.@itspcofficial@MamataOfficial#cancelboardexams2021#cancel12thboardexams2021 - Bhumika Maji (@bhumika_maji) May 2, 2021

#please cancel 12th board exm it's a request sir covid situation is not good - Khushi Tiwari (@KhushiT53755812) May 3, 2021

