cancel12thboardexams2021 trends on Twitter amid COVID-19 surge; students say 'don't play with our lives'

Amid the ongoing unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, CBSE Class 12 students are worried about their upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2021. Earlier, in light of the surge in cases, CBSE had cancelled Class 10 board examinations and had postponed Class 12 board exams. CBSE is yet to decide when Class 12 board exams will begin. As daily COVID-19 cases have not gone down since the CBSE's initial announcement, students are now demanding the board to cancel CBSE Class 12 board exams.

Thousand poured onto Twitter, requesting the CBSE and the government to cancel Class 12 board exams 2021. The hashtag '#cancel12thboardexams2021' has been trending on Twitter for the past couple of days. Over a million tweets have been posted with this hashtag.

#cancel12thboardexams2021 1million is not at all a small number You can't ignore cancel exams as soon ....decide fast......you have to listen to us pic.twitter.com/otunTINnHx - Sabale (@SabaleKalpana) May 2, 2021

The decision on the revised Class 12 board exam 2021 schedule will be taken after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the country on June 1, according to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. CBSE had earlier notified that the candidates appearing for CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021 will be provided with an exam schedule at least 15 days before the commencement of the papers.

With the COVID-19 situation yet to improve, many students want CBSE Class 12 board exams to be cancelled. Here is a collection of tweets from students demanding that CBSE Class 12 board exams be cancelled:

We all seeing this right this can be us anytime if we run into a exam centre where we don't even knw how its even treatedð¶ Pls have a look at us we can't be at this stress in this time of our life ð #cancel12thboardexams2021#cancelboardexams2021 #CancelAllBoardExamspic.twitter.com/F90J0x1Tfm - Arsh Asif Sanzi (@ArshSanzi) May 1, 2021

Please do something for us. It is not at all safe ! The number of cases are increasing! à¤à¤¸à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¿ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¦ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¬ à¤¬à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤à¤¾à¤ à¤¤à¤¬ à¤ªà¤à¤¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¡à¤¼à¥ !Praying for the best!Varsha mam even we are like your children only. Don't play with our lives #cancleboardexams2021pic.twitter.com/JSIa7ioDVJ - Alok Sharma (@AlokSha04177820) April 6, 2021

Sir , Please cancel board exam 2021.We can't bear the stress anymore. This request is on behalf of all the students from their respective boards. Please support us!!!! We are not in mental condition to study.@DrRPNishank #cancelboardexams2021#cancel12thboardexams2021pic.twitter.com/W0NjVCGppA - Madhav Rajpal (@MadhavRajpal7) May 2, 2021

Also read: CBSE releases marking policy for class 10, results to be announced on Jun 20