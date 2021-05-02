Business Today
#cancel12thboardexams2021 trends on Twitter amid COVID-19 surge; students say 'don't play with our lives'

CBSE is yet to decide when Class 12 board exams will begin. As daily COVID-19 cases have not gone down since the CBSE's initial announcement, students are now demanding the board to cancel CBSE Class 12 board exams

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | May 2, 2021 | Updated 16:34 IST
Thousand poured onto Twitter, requesting the CBSE and the government to cancel Class 12 board exams 2021

Amid the ongoing unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, CBSE Class 12 students are worried about their upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2021. Earlier, in light of the surge in cases, CBSE had cancelled Class 10 board examinations and had postponed Class 12 board exams. CBSE is yet to decide when Class 12 board exams will begin. As daily COVID-19 cases have not gone down since the CBSE's initial announcement, students are now demanding the board to cancel CBSE Class 12 board exams.

Thousand poured onto Twitter, requesting the CBSE and the government to cancel Class 12 board exams 2021. The hashtag '#cancel12thboardexams2021' has been trending on Twitter for the past couple of days. Over a million tweets have been posted with this hashtag.

The decision on the revised Class 12 board exam 2021 schedule will be taken after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the country on June 1, according to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. CBSE had earlier notified that the candidates appearing for CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021 will be provided with an exam schedule at least 15 days before the commencement of the papers.

With the COVID-19 situation yet to improve, many students want CBSE Class 12 board exams to be cancelled. Here is a collection of tweets from students demanding that CBSE Class 12 board exams be cancelled:

